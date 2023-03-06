2 hours ago

League leaders Aduana FC crashed to an excruciating 1-0 loss to FC Samartex 1996 at Nsenkyire Sports Complex Sunday.

The newly promoted side who are unbeaten at home in eight matches returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Berekum Chelsea and Real Tamale United having recorded six victories and two draws at home in all competitions.

Isaac Afful headed them into the lead as his strike sealed victory for the home side. FC Samartex is now in 8th place with 29 points - six points above the relegation zone.

The defeat means that Aduana's Stars lead at the summit of the league log has now been wiped out to only two points as second-placed Accra Lions are now two points behind the Dormaa-based club.