29 minutes ago

The League trophy to be handed to Champions Accra Hearts of Oak has arrived at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

The Phobians are climaxing their league triumph in a match against West African Football Academy and would be handed the magnificent trophy after the match.

They will be given the guard of honour by the home side who are in need of a win to stay at the 3rd position.

Whiles the Phobians are playing for pride WAFA comes into the game eying for top 4 spot.

Hearts' journey to Sogakope has been characterised with merry and peagenty after an ecstatic large crowd ushered them into the Volta regional town.

Hearts of will officially touch their 21st league title after 9 football seasons in 12 years.

The Phobians last won the league in 2008/9 under Coach Kosta Papic.