1 hour ago

The High Court in Accra has granted Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo’s request for time to open his defense following complications suffered after minor surgery.

The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was expected in court on Thursday, May 30, 2024, to open his defense in the case in which he is facing charges alongside Anthony Kwaku Boahen.

However, when the case was called before Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court judge, counsel for Ofosu-Ampofo, Tony Lithur, said his client had 'aggravated his leg' following a long flight.

"You gave us today (Thursday, May 30) to open our defense," counsel acknowledged.

He said, "Fortunately, the first accused (Ofosu-Ampofo) is back in the country, and it appears the long flight has aggravated his leg a bit."

Counsel also informed the court that "yesterday (Wednesday), when I asked him to come for preparation, he said he couldn’t walk."

Mr. Lithur said he has since "procured a medical excuse duty."

He said, "I have spoken to him, and his doctor says because it is just a swell, within a week or two, he could walk with a stick to court."

The counsel said the information has been made known to the prosecution, led by Director of Public Prosecutions Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, and she has agreed to their request for adjournment.

Mrs. Obuobisa corroborated the submission made by Tony Lithur, saying, "We are in agreement for the adjournment."

Though the parties agreed to come back in two weeks, which would have fallen on June 13, 2024, Justice Samuel Asiedu adjourned the case to June 20, citing congestion in the court's schedule.

The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2024.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reported that while Ofosu-Ampofo was absent, Anthony Kwaku Boahen was present.

At the last court sitting on April 25, the court directed that the former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Anthony Kwaku Boahen, should be ready to open his defense today should Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo remain absent.

However, the update that Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo is back in the country softens that stance.

Ofosu-Ampofo is standing trial with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, the former Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC.

They are being tried for allegedly conspiring to cause harm to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council.

Both are also separately facing a charge of assault on a public officer, have both pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.

Background:

Sometime in November 2023, lawyers for the former NDC Chairman, led by Tony Lithur, provided a letter indicating that their client was in the United States undergoing treatment for post-surgery complications.

The content of the letter given to the court by the prosecution indicated that his condition is such that he cannot travel for at least six months.

The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecution, has closed its case after calling three witnesses.