10 hours ago

The General Legal Council’s independent body supersiving the entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law scheduled to be taken by prospective students today, September 23, 2022, has cancelled the paper.

This follows leakage of the question paper, copies which were circulated on various social media platforms several hours ahead of the time the paper was to be taken.

The four paged leaked paper had questions the candidates expected to answer all.

The decision to cancel the paper was reached by the examination body, the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, after deliberations.

Safely, this is the second time the Committee has cancelled an examination this year after initial cancellation in July 2022 where the examination body cancelled a Civil Procedure paper scheduled to be taken by students of the Ghana Law School.

Similarly, this was after the copies of the paper had been shared on social media ahead of time it was scheduled to be taken.

The GLC is expected to fix another date for the papers to be taken.