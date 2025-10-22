52 minutes ago

On Monday October 20, 2025, a survey report by one Dr. Evans Duah emerged, with findings on the upcoming NPP presidential primaries.

According to the report, presented as an independent research, Kennedy Agyapong, one of the NPP presidemtial aspirants, had taken a lead in the race, following a 2 week survey, claimed Dr. Evans Duah

However, reports emerging indicate that the work may not have been an independent work, devoid of bias, as earlier presented by the researchers.

Leaked chats of a pro Kennedy WhatsApp group involving the lead researcher, Dr. Evans Duah, show how the research was cooked in the group and well planned to be used as a PR tool to advance the interest of Kennedy Agyapong by amplifying it through the media.

The group, called 50K Army ED4K, with ED4K connoting the initials (Evans Duah) for Ken, had the lead researcher himself actively involved in discussions before and after the release of the report. on how it should be projected by members on social media.

In regular updates, the lead researcher informed the group his planned timelines for the release of the report, and how the report shoukd be projected on social media by members of the group.

"I am coming out tomorrow 5pm and 7pm respectively. Be ready," the researcher posted in one of the leaked chats placing members of the group alert.

And after the report was released on Facebook, the lead researcher again updated the pro Ken WhatsApp group, and asked members to "like, comment and share massively."

Other leaked chats also revealed how Dr. Evans Duah invited group members to his Asokwa office, to discuss his work.