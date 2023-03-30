2 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is also a member of the Campaign team for John Mahama, Peter Boamah Otokunor, is expecting the two other contenders in the flagbearer race to pull out and throw their weight behind Mahama.

His comments follow a decision by businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah to withdraw from the race after facing the NDC’s vetting committee.

Otokunor while speaking to the media after balloting for John Mahama indicated that the decision for Ernest Kobeah to have joined the race was pointless.

“Well, it’s a welcoming decision and I anticipated that we will get that from the other contenders. But it’s election and everyone wants his name to be on the ballot, and we will have to go through it. If you ask me, it’s a needless venture for [the other contenders to be in the race with] the most marketed, the one with legacy. At this particular moment in our country, we need somebody who is experienced,” Otokunor stated.

Former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and a former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, are in the race with former President John Dramani Mahama.

Businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah pulled out of the flagbearership race by submitting his letter to the NDC’s elections committee on Wednesday, March 29.

The presidential candidate hopeful who is a modern sewage system specialist and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK, has expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party after submitting his letter.

Balloting for the NDC’s presidential primaries concluded with John Dramani Mahama picking the first slot on the ballot.

Kojo Bonsu, and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor picked the second and third slots respectively.

Source: citifmonline