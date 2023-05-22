2 hours ago

A lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University in the Bono Region, Henrietta Donkor is urging Ghanaians to develop the habit of conserving electricity.

Henrietta Donkor disclosed this during the celebration of World Light Day held at the Twene Amanfo Senior Technical School in Sunyani and organized by Smart Innovation and Digital Hub Africa (SIDH-Africa).

It was under the theme: “The Significance of Light for Sustainable Development.”

The International Day of Light is celebrated annually on May 16 to celebrate the contribution of light and light-based technologies to various fields and areas of life, including arts and culture, education, medicine, communications, science, and sustainable development.

Henrietta Donkor who represented the Executive Director of Smart Innovation and Digital Hub Africa, Dr. Owusu Nyarko-Boateng speaking at the celebration said, “It is important to consider how light affects our lives as we gather here today. In addition to providing illumination, light is essential in many other areas, including entertainment, energy, communication, and medicine. The impact of light has been enormous, from the invention of lasers to the usage of fiber optics in communications. We should honour the people who have made outstanding contributions to the field of light as we observe the International Day of Light.”

Madam Donkor added that “let us recognize the importance of ongoing research and innovation in the field of light. Researchers continue to explore the mysteries of light and its behaviour, paving the way for new discoveries and advancements. We must continue to support and encourage research in this area to unlock the full potential of light and its impact on our lives”.

Dr. Bernice Y. Danu, a lecturer at the of Department of Chemical Science University of Energy and Natural Resources on her part noted, “it is also important to acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. The field of optics and photonics is no exception. Women remain significantly under-represented in this field, with only a small percentage of women in leadership positions. According to data from the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, less than 30% of the world’s researchers are women.”

Dr. Danu added that, “Another way to promote diversity and inclusion in optics and photonics is to create a culture that values and supports diversity. This includes developing policies and programs that address bias, discrimination, and harassment, and promoting an inclusive and respectful work environment. We can also work to eliminate gender-based pay gaps and provide equal opportunities for professional growth and advancement.”

Source: citifmonline