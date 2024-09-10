2 hours ago

Amid recent efforts to combat illegal mining aka galamsey, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam and a member of the National Peace Council, has voiced his support for ending the practice in Ghana.

In an interview with Joy News, he expressed his approval of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the fight against galamsey.

“I was really excited when you told the whole nation that if it meant putting your presidency on the line to fight galamsey, you would do it. It meant you were prepared to leave power if you failed in this. You still have time to act,” he said.

He stressed that the President still has about three months to take decisive action against galamsey, warning that the situation is worsening every day and needs urgent attention.

A few weeks ago, the Ghana Water Company Limited warned that conserving water in the Central Region would soon become challenging due to the effects of illegal mining. Sheikh Arimiyawo expressed concern over the potential future impact this could have on the country.

“Galamsey is becoming worse. The devastation is widening. The threat to our very survival—because we might lose our sources of water—is increasing. It is threatening the very foundation of our peace,” he said.

Sheikh Shaibu urged the President to focus on leaving a lasting legacy, even if tackling galamsey becomes his most significant achievement.

“You are the President, the first gentleman of the country. We want you to leave a legacy. Let us remember you for the best of things.

“If your action against galamsey is the only thing that you achieve, let posterity remember you as the President who saw our country being devastated by galamsey and took action to stop it,” he stated.

He concluded by calling on traditional leaders to refrain from participating in illegal mining, pointing out that their roads are often used by excavators to access mining sites.

He also urged the youth to vote against Members of Parliament involved in such practices to help combat illegal mining.