3 hours ago

Gifty Dumelo, the wife of actor cum politician John Dumelo, has warned Nadia Buari to leave her husband alone after a video of John kissing and massaging Nadia’s leg surfaced online.

John Dumelo and Nadia Buari are colleagues in the movie industry but thier connection behind the camera is enviable although they are both married with kids.

A video of John Dumelo massaging and kissing the feet of actress Nadia Buari was shared on social media sparking mixed reactions.

Nadia and John seemed to be enjoying the massage in the video and even teased the wife of John Dumelo to come and see what he’s doing to the legs of another woman.

Gifty shared the video and asked her fans if she should react to it or just let it slide.

She did not wait for advice from her fans but added a warning asking Nadia Buari to leave her husband alone and go look for hers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Dumelo (@missgeeonly)

Source: peacefmonline.com