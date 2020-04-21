2 hours ago

A Lebanese national has been called out by an Instagram user for allegedly putting up a Nigerian lady for sale in Lebanon.

Wael Jerro placed a $1,000 price tag on the Nigerian lady identified Busari Peace Ufuoma in a closed group on Facebook 'Buy and Sell in Lebanon'.

He reportedly wrote in the closed Facebook group; Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$

Instagram user, @thereneebisaad who called him out wrote;Dear People, come and see what this human is doing. Selling this Nigerian housekeeping lady for $1000. This is NOT OKAY??TRANSLATION: Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$??I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon