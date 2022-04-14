3 hours ago

The man believed to be a Lebanese, who allegedly threatened to kill a businessman during a heated argument at Osu in Accra, has been put before the court.

A statement from the Police Service said the suspect, Osman Brustani, was arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court and was subsequently remanded to reappear before the court on 22nd April, 2022.

He was arrested on Wednesday 13th April 2022, in connection with a viral video in which he was captured threatening a victim publicly with a sword.

Mr. Brustani was captured yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner. Earlier reports indicated that the suspect was infuriated after he was confronted for parking in front of a shop for almost an hour.

The shop owner reportedly asked the Lebanese to park his car at an appropriate spot, but that did not sit well with the latter.

Osman Brustani went for a sword from his car, compelling the shop owner to run into another shop for safety.

He was barred from attacking the shop owner by bystanders.

The victim is currently receiving psychological support, according to the police.

Source: citifmonline