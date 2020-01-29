49 minutes ago

Italian Serie A side Lecce are scouring the Italian markets for a replacement for Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah who they have been trailing all winter.

The Serie A side's initial offer was turned down by the player's Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor who are looking to make a healthy profit on the player they bought only in the summer.

Lecce have since intensified contacts with three other midfielders who could replace the Ghanaian International should the move from the Turkish side fall through.

Cagliari's Artur Ionita is high on their wish list but it appears unlikely his team may release him in the winter transfer window having made 18 appearances so far in the Italian Serie A.

The second player they are looking at is Moroccan International Mehdi Bourabia who appears on the fringes of the first team at Sassuolo having made just five appearances.

The more attainable of the three midfield target may be Udinese's Antonin Barak who has made 8 appearances for his side and would be seeking for more playing time.