The Giallorossi already have the player's consent, and are working to find the final agreement with his current club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The player and his Italian suitors have reached an agreement while both clubs are yet to reach an agreement but talks are far advance.

The Turkish club have agreed with the player who desires to return to Italy where he has in the past played for Empoli and Torino.

Yeni Malatyaspor have increased their initial demands for the player, leading the Salento club to increase their offer.

The current situation sees the total agreement between Lecce and Acquah.

The only obstacle to overcome is therefore that of Malatyaspor's request, intending to make the highest possible capital gains after buying the player in the summer.

Acquah's move is one on the basis of an onerous loan with a right of redemption.

The figure being compared is precisely that Lecce should correspond immediately to the Turks, and the parties seem close to finding a solution that suits both.