2 hours ago

The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has hinted at plans it describes as development control to protect buffer zones adjacent to roads within its jurisdiction

In an interview with Citi News, Municipal Chief Executive Officer Mordecai Quarshie, noted that some residents have begun inching closer to the Teshie-Lascala link road after it earlier demolished structures to pave way for road construction.

He blames the situation on applying human face to demolition exercise adding that the Assembly will soon erect protective furniture to protect the buffer zones along roads

Mordecai Quarshie made the comment while explaining to Citi News that compensation was duly paid for the demolition exercise along the Teshie Lascala link road for construction works.

“… We tried to do the demolition with a human face and that has left us with a situation where there are still structures very close to the road – in fact, too close to the road, so we have raised it. But the answer is that there will be protective road furniture installed around the areas so that they cannot get into the road from where the buildings are so close to the road. Also, the Assembly is engaged in development control. Some of them have started building their properties back to where the road ends, but that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. They are supposed to be wherever we have demolished up to, that’s where it’s supposed to be. So we will be doing some development control work there,” he said

Mordecai Quarshie also assured that the road will be completed by the end of the first quarter.

“The road construction is going on smoothly and in a couple of months, by end of Q1 this stretch will be done,” he said.

Source: citifmonline