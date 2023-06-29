6 hours ago

The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly has commenced the dredging of the Sango Lagoon at Teshie in Accra.

The project, which will take three months, involves removing accumulated sediment, debris, and vegetation from the lagoon, ultimately restoring its original depth and capacity.

The Chief Executive of the Assembly, Mordecai Quarshie, says the project will also ease the struggle of fisherfolk in the area, which is flood-prone and a low-lying area.

“We broke ground for the dredging of the Sango Lagoon because it has not been dredged in a long time, and nobody around seems to remember the last time it was dredged. But it is important for it to be dredged to reinforce our flood prevention measures. We have dredged the entire length of the Sango stream and now at the lagoon, and we are restoring the boundaries of the lagoon to let it hold rain waters. But there is also another reason, which is to enable the fisherfolk to anchor their canoes,” Quarshie said.

The MCE added that the contractor on the project is Blessed Field and it is expected to be completed in the next three months.

Source: citifmonline