1 hour ago

Darko Gyabi, the talented 19-year-old midfielder of English and Ghanaian descent, is poised to take on a pivotal role at Leeds United in the upcoming season.

Having joined the club from Manchester City last summer, Gyabi faced limited opportunities for first team football, making just three appearances as Leeds United suffered relegation.

However, with the appointment of Daniel Farke as the new head coach, Gyabi is expected to feature more prominently in the first team.

Farke is renowned for his ability to develop young talents, and the Leeds United staff have identified Gyabi as a significant part of the manager's plans.

Leeds United, eager to bounce back swiftly to the English Premier League following a disappointing campaign that saw them undergo three managerial changes, are counting on Gyabi's emergence as a key asset.

The young midfielder showcased his abilities in Leeds United's pre-season friendly against Manchester United, indicating his readiness to contribute to the team's ambitions under Farke's guidance.

As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Gyabi as he aims to establish himself as a rising star at Elland Road.