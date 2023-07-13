1 hour ago

New insights into the situation of 19-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi at Elland Road have emerged, highlighting the growing interest surrounding the talented young player.

The Athletic recently published an article shedding light on Gyabi's journey.

Gyabi played a pivotal role in Leeds United's under-21 team's triumph in their league last year.

The club secured his services when Kalvin Phillips made his move to the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Despite being allocated a senior squad number, Gyabi only made three appearances for the first team.

Nevertheless, his impressive performances on the field have garnered attention, leading to several clubs expressing interest in him this summer.

As the hunt for the most promising talents from relegated teams intensifies, Leeds has already had to rebuff inquiries about Gyabi.

The young midfielder has showcased his leadership qualities while representing the Young Lions.

As captain of England's Under-19s last year, Gyabi impressed head coach Simon Rusk with his abilities and commitment.

Looking ahead, the prospect of securing more playing time in the upcoming season is expected to play a decisive role in Gyabi's commitment to remaining at Elland Road.

Leeds United hopes to retain this rising star and continue nurturing his talent within their ranks.