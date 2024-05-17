4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu played a pivotal role in Odense BK's 2-1 victory over Hvidovre in the Danish Superligaen on Thursday evening, delivering a crucial assist that contributed to his team's winning effort.

Owusu, who started the game at the Pro Ventilation Arena, showcased his endurance by playing the full 90 minutes. Despite Hvidovre's dominance in possession, Odense BK capitalized on their opportunities with an effective counter-attacking strategy.

The match's opening goal arrived in the 11th minute, as Odense BK's Tom Trybull headed in a close-range effort to the bottom left corner, courtesy of an assist from Alasana Manneh following a corner kick.

In the 48th minute, Odense Boldklub doubled their lead with Luca Kjerrumgaard scoring from a header at the right side of the six-yard box, set up by a well-placed cross from Owusu.

Although Hvidovre managed to pull one goal back through Lirim Qamili's penalty in the 81st minute, Odense BK maintained their lead to secure all three points.

Owusu's standout performance underscores his importance to Odense BK this season. The midfielder has featured prominently, appearing in 26 games and providing four assists in the Danish Superligaen.

The victory consolidates Odense BK's position in the league standings and highlights Owusu's growing influence within the team as they continue their campaign in the Danish top flight.