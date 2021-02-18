28 minutes ago

Minister for Information Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is proposing legislation against the advocacy of LGBT activities.

According to him, given the current advocacy around the legalization of homosexuality in the country, the country needs to consider passing a law that tackles it's promotion because the practice in itself is culturally unacceptable and goes contrary to section 104 of the Criminal Code, 1960.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency was responding to questions when he took his turn before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

“Customary law frowns on LGBT activities. People say despite the criminal code on the general position of customary law, it is just mere expression, they are just advocating for it but if you ask me about law and background, I will say that is when somebody like me will argue that then we should be able to contemplate legislation in the interest of public morality which will not be against the constitution but we will now say that you cannot advocate for and promote LGBT activities in this country,” he averred.

His comments follow the participation of the European Union (EU) in the opening of new office space for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) reiterating its supports for similar organizations in the country.

This the Minister-Designate for Information stressed that the practice is alien to our customs and tradition and it is the reason why laws must be passed to deal with persons who advocates and promotes its practice in the country.