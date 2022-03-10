2 hours ago

Legendary former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has been honoured by his former club Al-Ain for his selfless service for them whiles a player at the United Arab Emirates side.

Asamoah Gyan racked up 123 goals in as many matches for Al-Ain after he joined the club initially on loan from then English Premier League side, Sunderland and spent four seasons there.

He was a cult hero for the supporters of the club as he won numerous titles during his time there.

Gyan won three UAE Pro League titles, the President’s Cup and the Super Cup while winning the golden boots on three occasions during his time.

He has been honoured by the UAE based side on his return to his old stomping grounds as part of he government delegation that traveled with the President Nana Akufo-Addo for the Dubai Expo.

After receiving the award Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all time top scorer had some kind words for his former side for the recognition

“It is difficult for me to express my feelings towards Al-Ain, the great club that I love and adore, and in which I spent a wonderful period,” the former Sunderland forward said.

“I have memories that cannot fall from my memory, and I will not reveal a secret if I tell you that I consider it the best club ever for me, and personally, I am very happy to be back in my big home” he said.