8 hours ago

Joe Debrah, the iconic former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, fondly known as Afriki Joe, has reportedly passed away just a few days after a recent media interview.

His death was confirmed by former Ghana defender and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

Afriki Joe, known for his pace and extraordinary dribbling skills, was widely regarded as one of the best dribblers of his generation. However, his career was marred by recurring injuries.

In a post on social media, Anthony Baffoe, the former Ghana defender, confirmed the shocking news of the legendary Asante Kotoko attacker's passing. He wrote:

"Joe Debrah Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has passed... li-llāhi wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna), Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return... rest well Big Joe... please, let’s take care of our health since we don’t know of tomorrow."

Joe Debrah had previously played for Asante Kotoko and the Ivorian club Africa Sports.

During his illustrious career, the 52-year-old spent eight seasons with the Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.

His legacy as a football icon will continue to be celebrated by fans and the football community.