2 hours ago

Talented Highlife musician, Nana Tito, is out with a banging tune dubbed “Odo".

The SkyRoon Entertainment act featured the legendary Nana Kwame Ampadu on the love-inspired single.

The power behind his voice together with his in-depth writing skills, make him stand out among his peers.

‘’Odo’’ tells the story of two young lovers who show passionate commitment to each other.

Nana Tito promises to leave an indelible mark with his singing prowess coupled with his intelligent lyrics.

Though very young, the talented artiste has done tremendously well for himself making him a solid rock the industry cannot do without. Source: myjoyonline.com