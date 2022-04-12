2 hours ago

The Ghana State Book Project in collaboration with Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Development Advisory Board, National Commission on Culture, Bureau of Ghana Languages and the Kwahu Golden Members is pleased to officially announce Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko popularly known as Obrafour as brand ambassador of Kwahu State Book.

The aforementioned bodies and authorities have entrusted the popular hiplife musician with the task of reflecting the authentic history and culture of the good people of Kwahu and as well aid in securing the indigenous culture and routes for the subsequent generations.

Speaking to the hiplife legend after the unveiling, the celebrated musician assured stakeholders of ensuring and projecting an enviable brand of the project.

He further promised to garner scores of people across Ghana and diaspora to appreciate the history and culture of the Kwahu state.

The over three-thousand pages book is scheduled to be officially launched on Saturday April, 16, 2022 under the distinguished auspices of His Royal Majesty Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II at Mpraeso Social Centre of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Background of Ghana State Book Project:

Ghana States Book Project is a nationwide research project designed to document and authenticate all traditional histories in Ghana.

The aim of the project is to create authentic State History Book for each traditional state in Ghana, thus, the name Ghana States Book Project.

The project is undertaken by Sates-Book Ghana and ROOTLINK Research Consortium in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority, National Commission on Culture, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, and other institutions supporting. The project was launched in Agona Swedru, in March 2012.