Legendary former Arsenal striker will host two of the most eccentric characters in world football Mario Balotelli and Kevin Prince Boateng on social network Instagram for their sponsors PUMA football.

Interestingly the two guest of the legendary Frenchman all have Ghanaian roots with Balotelli being born to Ghanaian parents but choosing to represent the country of his birth while K.P Boateng represented Ghana at two world cups in 2010 and 2014.

The Ghanaian duo are ambassadors for kit manufacturing company PUMA and with football on hold will engage the their followers on Instagram with an interview of the two players.

K.P Boateng and Mario Balotelli have had a relatively successful careers and the two stars played together at AC Milan.

The two players are expected to open the doors to their lives as they tell the world how they are coping with the lock down,their careers so far and the unrelenting war against the eternal problem of racism.

K.P Boateng has played for thirteen clubs in his career playing for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, AC Milan, Barcelona and is currently on loan at Besiktas.

While Balotelli has represented the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Liverpool, Olympic Marseille, Manchester City but nowadays plays for the club of his birth place Brescia.