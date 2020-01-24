1 hour ago

Moneybags Legon Cities have announced that their clash this evening with Bechem United is free for all ladies and the physically challenged.

The Premier League club have been a breathe of fresh air and have in their short time in the Ghana Premier League season outlined innovative and impressive ideas making them the neutrals favourite in the league.

Legon Cities are winless so far in the Ghana Premier League after five games and still searching for their first win as they prepare to face Bechem United in the league.

This time rapper AMG Medikal will be rocking the Accra Sports Stadium with some of his hit tracks as he graces the pitch for the game.

Before the game, Medikal will rock the Stadium with some of his songs and at half time will be performing during the team's encounter with Bechem United.

