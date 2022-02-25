37 minutes ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have announced the acquisition of three new players as they get set for the second round of the league this weekend.

The Royals struggled a lot in the first round of the league managing to finish 12th just three points shy of the relegation zone.

Legon Cities have announced the fortifying of their squad with these three players namely Patrick Yeboah, Youssifou Atte and Basit Anwar for the next round of the season.

The trio have signed a contract with the capital based club till the end of the season.

Patrick Yeboah had been unattached after departing Medeama in 2019 but has in the past played for Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

20 year old Basit Anwar joins his new club from city neighbours Asante Kotoko whiles Youssifou Atte also joins from West African Football Academy.

The Royals will start the second round with a game against Accra Hearts of Oak at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday.