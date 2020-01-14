12 minutes ago

Legon Cities FC budding midfield talent, Abdulahi Mohammed “Awuley” has promised the fans of a good football and a win over Ashantigold SC in midweek.

His comment comes ahead of his side's crunch encounter against one of the league's inform teams at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Accra-based outfit will be searching for their first win of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season when they welcome one of the title favourites, AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports stadium.

Despite their wishy-washy performances in their opening three games season, Mohammed who came in as a sub for the Royals against Dreams FC is optimistic his side will snatch the maximum three points from the Miners.

“I can’t say much about the game but the fans should expect good football from us (Legon Cities FC) and a reasonable result for us. We are playing one of the title contenders with a very experienced and strong side, but we also have great talents.”

“We expect nothing but a win In shaa Allah against Ashantigold SC and the fans should anticipate for a good game from the whole team,” he told Sportsnetgh.com in an exclusive interview.

The ” Royals” will be gunning for their first win of the season as they have only two points on the league table after three games in the season.