57 minutes ago

Legon Cities recorded an impressive away victory at Karela United on Sunday to boost their survival chances as they romped to a 2-0 win on the road.

Michel Otou scored in the first half before Alex Aso added the second goal in the closing stages of the encounter.

Otou got on the end of a fine ball from midfield to fire home the opener in the 15th minute. The visitors held on to the slim lead until Alex Aso sealed the win in injury time to claim three points. Both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Legon Cites have now moved to the 12th spot with 34 points – two points ahead of the relegation zone. The defeat leaves Karela United FC third from bottom with 32 points.