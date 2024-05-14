2 hours ago

Following Legon Cities' 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman in the FA Cup semi-finals, head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin offered insights into the match, highlighting adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor to their loss.

Despite a spirited effort from his team, Legon Cities conceded early goals to Apetorgbor Foster and Eric Osei Bonsu at the WAFA Park.

Although William Kwaku Adjei managed to pull one back in the 60th minute, it wasn't enough to secure a comeback victory.

In his post-match analysis, Coach Fabin expressed disappointment at the result, acknowledging the importance of the match.

"I feel sad. There are three things in a game: lose, draw, and win. We lost today, but we will live for another game. Everybody goes into a game to win, but we conceded cheap goals, and we couldn't come back," he remarked.

Coach Fabin also highlighted the adverse impact of the rain on their performance. "In actual fact, the rain also disturbed us.

It played a part because for the first goal, for example, I thought the keeper had taken it because he was slipping, and it went through. So, it played a little part but not too much," he added.

Despite the setback, Legon Cities now turn their attention to their upcoming home league game against Accra Great Olympics, aiming to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment with renewed determination and focus.