Barely after a season at Legon Cities, defender Justice Anane is leaving the club after a difficult spell at the the Accra based side.

Justice Anane joined the royals from Aduana Stars in February this year on a two year deal but barely a year after his capture the full back is heading to Berekum Chelsea on a season long loan deal.

The defender will earn a permanent move to the Berekum based side if he should help his side achieve a top four finish.

Anane is no stranger to Berekum as it is his boyhood club where he began his footballing career in 2015 before securing a move to Aduana Stars in 2017.

He is expected to bolster the squad of Berekum Chelsea who have been quiet in the transfer window with a few acquisitions ahead of the new season which starts next weekend.