1 hour ago

Legon Cities center-back, Mohammed Suleman, is on the verge of completing a move to South African topflight side, Royal AM.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of next week, pending the completion of paperwork and medical examinations.

Suleman has had an outstanding season with Legon Cities in the Ghanaian topflight, consistently delivering impressive performances that have caught the attention of Royal AM.

The experienced defender played a vital role in Maxwell Konadu's team, making 30 appearances and scoring two goals.

His contributions were instrumental in helping the club avoid relegation.

Negotiations between the two parties have progressed well, and Suleman is set to travel to South Africa on Monday to finalize the remaining formalities.

This includes the completion of paperwork and undergoing medical examinations to ensure his readiness for the upcoming season.

Royal AM, who finished 11th in the league standings with 35 points, are eager to strengthen their squad and improve their position in the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Suleman is seen as a significant step towards achieving their ambitions and bolstering their defensive capabilities.

For Suleman, the move to Royal AM presents an exciting opportunity to showcase his talent in a new environment and contribute to the club's aspirations.

It marks the next chapter in his career and a chance to make a positive impact in South African football.