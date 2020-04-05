31 minutes ago

Experienced Legon Cities goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has disclosed his intentions of becoming a coach when he finally closes the chapter on his playing career.

The former Ashanti Gold shot-stopper has had a glamorous career between the sticks for both club country.

He is a league winner with AshantiGold SC, and also kept post for Okwahu United. A move abroad saw him represent South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Nigeria’s Enyimba FC.

With the Black Stars, ‘Lion’ as Dauda is affectionately called featured at AFCON tournaments and was also a member of Ghana’s World Cup 2014 team.

With this wealth of experience, Fatau Dauda says he will welcome the idea of transitioning from the post to the touchline.

He has however suggested that there should be an online platform where current players can start taking coaching lessons from.

He disclosed this in an interview with local radio station Joy FM.

“If we can have an online platform for players to learn coaching I would like it. I like football. I would still be in football after my career”.

“Maybe I would be a coach or pursue a managerial career (administrative work). The way I love football, maybe I should be a coach.”

Fatau Dauda will turn 35 years on Monday April 6, 2020.