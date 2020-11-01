11 hours ago

After a 17 year hiatus, Asamoah Gyan returns to the Ghana Premier League with Legon Cities on transfer deadline day.

He comes with a lot of accolades this time round and not as the Asamoah Gyan who played for Liberty Professionals scoring ten goals before leaving Ghana.

The 34 year old striker is excited at the Legon Cities project and says the club has a lot of plans for Ghana football.

Gyan who is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals joins the Ghana Premier League side on a free transfer.

"Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with Legon Cities," he wrote on Twitter.

"I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every detail of the club. Thanks for your support."

