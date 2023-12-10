4 hours ago

Legon Cities secured a 3-1 win over Real Tamale United at the WAFA Park in Sogakope during match week 14 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals demonstrated their prowess by scoring three goals in a span of nineteen minutes, marking consecutive victories following their previous week's success against Great Olympics.

This triumph propels Legon Cities to the 8th position on the league table, accumulating 18 points. In contrast, Real Tamale United slips to the 16th position with 14 points, entering the relegation zone.

Kwabena Boateng initiated the scoring for Legon Cities in the 14th minute, setting the tone for a celebratory performance.

Suraje Yusif Kamal contributed a second goal for Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side just nine minutes after the opening goal.

Christian Adjei extended the lead by adding the third goal ten minutes later, solidifying Legon Cities' control over the match.

Despite a late consolation goal from Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli for Real Tamale United, the game concluded with a resounding 3-1 victory for Legon Cities.