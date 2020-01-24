1 hour ago

Moneybags Legon Cities finally got their first three points after 6 attempts in their Friday night game against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side who brought rapper AMG Medikal to perform prior to the game were the brighter of the two teams causing Bechem United all sorts of troubles.

Perhaps Medikal brought some good luck and stardust with him to the Accra Sports Stadium as they Legon Cities lost when Shatta Wale came to perform and drew when Kwasi Arthur also performed but recorded a win their first of the season when Medikal performed.

Prior to the match, Bechem United had already won three matches this season with a draw and a defeat in the other two while Legon Cities were yet to record a win.

It had to take a fourth minute free kick from Abdul Karim Jabila to give the re-branded Wa All Stars their first victory as they nervously held onto the one nil lead for 86 minutes to record their first win.