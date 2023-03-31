1 hour ago

Champions Asante Kotoko threw away a first half lead to draw 1-1 with Legon Cities at the El Wak stadium on Thursday. Captain Richard Boadu scored from the spot in the 18th minute to give Kotoko the lead but Alex Aso netted in the 70th minute to level matters for Legon Cities.

Asante Kotoko needed the points to close the gap on leaders Aduana FC while Legon Cities wanted a win to move out the relegation zone but the three points eluded both sides as the game ended in a stalemate.

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu named Nasiru Moro, Kofi Kordzi, Michel Otou and Michael Ampadu in his line up while stop gap Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale handed Eric Zeze, John Tedeku and Matheus De Souza a rare start.

The visitors took the game to the home side and got rewarded in the 18th minute after defender Nicholas Mensah was judged to have handled the ball in the box. The referee pointed to spot and Boadu slotted the ball into the bottom corner for the opening goal.

Legon Cities improved in the second half and fetched the equalizer through Alex Aso in the 70th minute. The former Inter Allies man got on the end of a long ball and headed passed Frederick Asare for the equalizer.

Asante Kotoko brought on Steven Mukwala and Isaac Oppong on to push for the winning goal but Legon Cities held on for a point as the game ended 1-1 at the El Wak stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors are 6th in the table with 35 points – 5 points off the top spot as Legon Cities remain in the bottom half of the table with 28 points.