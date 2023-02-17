2 hours ago

Legon Cities have fortified their squad with the addition of Amos Acheampong for the second round of the 2022/23 league campaign.

He joins his new side on a free transfer after departing Great Olympics after the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year-old has signed for Legon Cities for just six months till the end of the ongoing season.

An official statement from the club read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Amos Acheampong from Accra Great Olympics.”

“He joins us till the end of the current season.”

The player scored four goals for Great Olympics in 21 matches during his stay at the club.

He was part of the Black Galaxies squad that defeated Nigeria to progress to the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.