17 hours ago

Moneybags Legon Cities have signed talented teenage star Mathew Anim Cudjoe from Division One League side Young Apostles on the transfer deadline day ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Legon Cities have completed the signing of the young sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe as part of the Asamoah Gyan deal.

Anim Cudjoe last season underwent a one week trials with UEFA Champions League champions Bayern Munich.

The talented teenager last season played on loan with Kumasi Asante Kotoko but the club has so far failed to reach an agreement with the player ans his representatives.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe shares the same agent with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and they are all set to play for Legon Cities in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The sensational winger played six games for Kotoko last season in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season scoring once with most of them coming from the bench.