51 minutes ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of GHc8000 cedis on Legon Cities FC after being found guilty on three counts of misconduct in their betPawa Premier League Matchday 1 against Medeama SC at the El Wak Stadium.

Additionally, the Club will pay an amount of GHc2000 to referee Charles Benle Bulu for replacement of his car’s two tyres.

A player of the Club, Michael Ampadu has also been handed a 5-match ban in addition to the mandatory suspension he is to serve for receiving a red card in the match.

The Disciplinary Committee which was chaired by Vice Chairperson Carla Olympio, also handed a 10-match to an official of the club after being found guilty of acting in an unsporting and intimidating way towards match officials on the day of the match.

Meanwhile the GFA Disciplinary Committee has sent Enforcement decisions to three clubs on outstanding debts to players and other clubs respectively.

The three clubs are Aduana FC, Vision FC and Tema Youth FC.