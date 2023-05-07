1 hour ago

Legon Cities held on to their lead to claim a nervy victory against Nsoatreman FC, who almost completed a remarkable comeback in the second half of their match at the El-wak stadium.

Eric Osei Bonsu gave Legon Cities the lead in the 10th minute, but their joy was short-lived as Nsoatreman FC equalized just four minutes later through Samuel Ofori.

Legon Cities regained their lead in the 24th minute courtesy of Samuel Armah's strike, before Ahmed Rahman extended their lead in the 37th minute to make it 3-1. However, the visitors scored again just before halftime, with the scoreline standing at 3-2.

In the second half, both teams had chances to score but failed to convert them. Nsoatreman FC tried to mount a comeback, but Legon Cities held on for the three points.

The win sees Legon Cities move up to 11th place in the league table with 34 points, while Nsoatreman FC remain in 14th place with 28 points.