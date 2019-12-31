1 hour ago

The second week Ghana Premier League match between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko has been scheduled to kick off on Friday January 3, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

The match will be the first Ghana Premier League match of the new year, as well as the first Friday evening kick-off of the season.

The game will also be Legon Cities' first home match of the season since the club was renamed after the new owners of Legon Cities bought Wa All Stars.

With the Porcupine Warriors coming into town, their usually loyal fans are expected to troop to the Accra Sports Stadium in expectation of their second successive win of the season.

Legon Cities on the hand, are keen on bringing their new-found supporters from the Legon vicinities for a game they are looking forward to making it memorable.