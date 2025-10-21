2 hours ago

Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes has expressed disappointment after his side were held to a 1–1 draw by Portsmouth in their Championship clash over the weekend, citing missed chances from Jordan Ayew and Luke Thomas as key moments that denied the Foxes all three points.

The match saw Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew return from international duty to make a substitute appearance, while Fatawu Issahaku continued his strong form by assisting Aaron Ramsey’s opener in the 26th minute.

“In the last 15–20 minutes we were gaining a bit more control… we had Jordan’s chance and Luke’s chance to win the game,” Cifuentes told reporters.

“The second half was not at the level we wanted. I’m very self-critical — we should have done much better.”

Portsmouth equalized in the 58th minute through John Swift, and despite late pressure, Leicester couldn’t find a winner.

Ayew is expected to play a key role when Leicester travel to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday, as the Foxes look to bounce back and climb the table.