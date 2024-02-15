25 minutes ago

Leicester City is reportedly keen on securing a permanent deal for Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku at the conclusion of the season.

Issahaku, currently on loan with the English Championship outfit, has been making notable contributions, sparking speculation that his temporary stint could evolve into a permanent arrangement.

The Ghanaian international has been showcasing his talent, with his recent performance in Leicester City's 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday adding weight to the possibility of a permanent move.

Issahaku netted his third goal of the season, opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a well-placed tap-in following a pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The seasoned striker Jamie Vardy sealed the win with the second goal in the 36th minute underlining Issahaku's impact.

Sitting comfortably atop the Championship standings with 78 points from 32 matches, Leicester City is poised for a potential promotion to the Premier League.

Should the speculated move materialize, it would represent a significant milestone in Fatawu Issahaku's career, marking his transition to a permanent role with Leicester City and potentially opening up new opportunities for the talented winger.