1 year ago

Leicester City took a significant stride towards securing an immediate return to the Premier League as Abdul Fatawu's hat-trick inspired them to a resounding victory over Southampton, effectively dashing the Saints' hopes of automatic promotion.

The Foxes now need just one win from their remaining fixtures against Preston or Blackburn to secure promotion, with the possibility of sealing their top-flight status as early as Friday if Leeds falter against QPR.

Fatawu opened the scoring with a composed finish in the first half, capitalizing on Leicester's dominance and the Saints' struggles to cope with their relentless pressing.

Despite Southampton's improved performance after the break, Leicester remained clinical, doubling their lead through Wilfred Ndidi's powerful header.

Fatawu added a stunning second goal before turning provider for Jamie Vardy's 18th strike of the season. Vardy then returned the favor, setting up Fatawu to complete his hat-trick in style.

The victory propels Leicester four points clear at the top of the table and keeps them on course to reach the 100-point mark.

Meanwhile, Southampton's hopes of automatic promotion hang by a thread, with their fourth-place position and inferior goal difference likely relegating them to the playoffs barring a dramatic turn of events, such as a Leeds draw or an Ipswich victory in the coming fixtures.