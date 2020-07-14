38 minutes ago

James Mireku, the son of the Renowned Gospel musician Elder Akwasi Mireku's will set the online portals and the various social media platforms ablaze with his maiden music titled "Africa Is Home."

He has not stopped serving his followers and lovers of music with various forms of soothing tunes through his project dubbed “James Sessions” which has run for a year now.

On Wednesday 15th of July 2020 in a two in one fashion, James Mireku will be Celebrating his birthday and also unveil another project he calls “Africa is Home.”

This project as the name suggests seeks to present to Africa and the rest of the world the very indigenous sounds of Africa – which he is well known to made of.

Mr. Mireku on this project features great musicians across the globe including; Kaybass, Berima Amo, Jacob Collier, Calvin Rodgers, Bright osei, Frank Brunot and others.

“I believe this is one of the best projects to work on and I encourage everyone to look forward to it”

– James Mireku.