1 hour ago

A lesbian couple faced down an evangelical Christian preacher’s orders to ‘repent their sins’ by kissing in front of him.

The incredible moment was captured on video during Auckland Pride on February 8.

The preacher – from the Torch of Christ Ministries church – had turned up uninvited to Our March, which celebrates New Zealand’s LGBTQI+ community.

The video shows him telling rainbow-glad revellers that “today you can receive Christ in your heart” and shouting religious beliefs on a megaphone.

In response, two young women chose to show their love for each other and make out in front of him.

Other Pride-goers clad in brightly coloured clothing then slowly start to surround the preacher as he continues to shout his beliefs.

He can be heard saying: “You are controlled by the devil”.

The video was released by the church on YouTube, with a warning claiming that it includes “lewd sexual acts, troubling images, and other sexually suggestive content.”

It includes a warning saying the video is not suitable for most children to watch.

“We preached the gospel of Jesus Christ and repentance while also telling people they are loved and cared about,” it reads. Revellers in rainbow clothing can be seen slowly surrounding the preacher (Image: Youtube)



“We did our best to approach people with the fruit of the Spirit while also standing firm on God’s truth.

“Many people did very vile and lewd sexual acts on the camera while later having a conversation with us because of the conviction of sin that set in.”

Phillip Blair, the leader of Torch of Christ Ministries, was heckled at the same parade after accusing attendees of “celebrating debauchery”. The preacher is from the Torch of Christ Ministries (Image: Youtube)

He was surrounded by revellers, who told him “we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it”.

The preacher – who has spoken at LGBTQI+ parades in the USA, as well as New Zealand and Australia – was eventually asked by police to move on.

Last year, Mr Blair was told to shut up by a commuter on a train in Sydney, Australia after telling him and other passengers to repent.

Shouting his beliefs in another YouTube video, he said: “We care more about saving the whales than we care about saving our unborn children,” calling the world “selfish”.

A chorus of cheers erupted when a passenger responded: “Who’s the selfish one here mate?”

“Who’s the one who won’t shut up with their opinion? How selfish is that?”