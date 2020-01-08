27 minutes ago

Lesotho's police commissioner has accused Prime Minister Thomas Thabane of involvement in the murder of his estranged wife two years ago.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead while travelling home with a friend, two days before the inauguration of her husband.

Police chief Holomo Molibeli made the allegation in court documents challenging the prime minister's attempts to remove him from office.

Amongst the court papers, seen by the AFP news agency, is a copy of a letter, dated 23 December 2019, that the police chief wrote to Mr Thabane saying: "The investigations reveal that there was a telephonic communication at the scene of the crime in question... with another cell phone. The cell phone number belongs to you."

Mr Molibeli confirmed to South Africa's Eyewitness News website the authenticity of the quoted letter.

The prime minister's spokesman, Relebohile Moyeye, told AFP that Mr Thabane had not received the letter so could not comment on it.

During his inauguration speech, Mr Thabane described his wife's murder as a "senseless killing".

The couple had been living separately since 2012 and were going through a prolonged divorce.