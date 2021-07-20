13 hours ago

The New Bortiano Bissa Chief Kir Suallah Saeed Sare has on the occasion of Eid ul Adha celebration sends a heartwarming message to Bissas and to the Muslims across the world.

He joins a list Great Bissas who have sent their Eid wishes to Muslims across the world.

Kir Sare, who also doubles as the Sardawna ( Prime Minster) of New Bortiano Zongo urged Muslims to show Kindness to one another to the benefit of mankind.

“Let have a day full of love, cheer, good food, happy moments and lots of dua,” he said.

“Let have an Eid day with most loved ones. a very happy Eid ul Adha dear family.”

Eid al- Adha is also known as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice” commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah.

With three days long celebration and excitement of Eid-Ul-Adha, the festival is celebrated with enough fervour and delight as people dress up nicely and visit each other’s homes to spread happiness, laughter, cheer and of course, sweets!

It is one of two official Islamic festivals celebrated around the world on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

After the prayer, Muslims embrace and exchange greetings with each other, give gifts and visit one another.

People gather with family and friends for the feast. Giving charity to the poor and sharing one’s resources is also considered important.