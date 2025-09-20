2 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to exercise restraint and maintain unity as internal competition intensifies ahead of the party's flagbearer race.

At the commissioning of a new NPP constituency office in Bantama on Friday, September 19, Kufuor called on party aspirants to campaign with caution, stressing the importance of avoiding divisive rhetoric that could harm the party's cohesion.

“Siblings fight for power. So when you are in a party such as ours and claim to be a democrat, you will naturally fight for power. But it is an abomination for one to take power and completely push the other aside. When that happens, you won’t get the numbers,” he warned.

Kufuor’s comments come amid rising concerns over increasing tensions and personal attacks among aspiring candidates and their supporters.

He warned that such behaviour could undermine the party’s unity and weaken its electoral prospects.

“So let us not insult or disparage one another. Those contesting the flagbearership have been heard saying some of the most painful and hurtful things. It could be that the candidates themselves, or those supporting them, are encouraging people around them to speak in such ways on their behalf,” he said.

“Sometimes, too, the candidates may have no idea—it may simply be people around them picking on the other candidate," he explained.