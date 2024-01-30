1 hour ago

The First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atwima Nwabiagya South of the Ashanti Region, Hon. John Kwame Duodu, popularly known as Sir John, has extended his warmest congratulations to all the winners of the Party’s recently concluded parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the Party currently has sitting Members of Parliament.

Mr. Duodu also expressed appreciation to the NPP delegates across the country for their magnificence in choosing a fair mix of new and seasoned Parliamentary Candidates to represent the Party in various constituencies in the country.

He conveyed trust in the ability of the elected Parliamentary Candidates to work assiduously to enable the NPP to gain a clear majority in the 9th Parliament and most importantly, aiding Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the Party’s Flagbearer, to win the presidency in the upcoming general elections.

He also called on all the defeated aspirants and their adherents to unite and strive towards the NPP’s ultimate victory in the general elections.

‘Our main goal is to break the eight, and the just-ended parliamentary primaries were only part of the preparatory stages, so we all have to put everything behind us and forge ahead in unity towards the ultimate task of retaining power’, he stated.

In harmony with the Party’s tradition, he urged the defeated contestants to support the elected Parliamentary Candidates in their campaigns ahead of the general elections.

‘Every contestant who did not win should keep in mind that every election has winners and losers, and today’s losers might turn out to be tomorrow’s victors, so we all have to come back to the drawing board and rally behind the elected Parliamentary Candidates and work towards the Party’s ultimate victory in the general elections’, he further pointed out.

Sir John acknowledged and commended.